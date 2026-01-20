MCMC probing China Press over alleged mistranslation of Agong’s speech

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim said in his royal address yesterday that Malaysians who cannot accept Bahasa Melayu as the national language are better off living elsewhere. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is investigating a Chinese-language daily over an alleged mistranslation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the opening of the new parliamentary session yesterday, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said investigations were being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which covers the improper use of network facilities or services.

“If police reports are lodged by any party, that matter is separate and will be handed over to the police for investigation in accordance with the existing legal provisions,” he said in a statement to FMT today.

His statement followed a now-deleted Facebook post by China Press, which contained a headline in Mandarin suggesting that Sultan Ibrahim had said Malaysians who do not understand Bahasa Melayu should not stay in Malaysia.

China Press removed the initial post and published a new one with a headline correctly reflecting the king’s remarks that Malaysians who cannot accept Bahasa Melayu as the national language are better off living elsewhere.

It is understood that controversial preacher Firdaus Wong filed a police report against the Chinese-language daily over the social media posting yesterday.

Fahmi also urged the Malaysian Media Council, as an independent body, to ensure compliance with journalistic ethics and to promote responsible and accurate reporting.

He said the council should act as a self-regulatory platform to professionally handle media-related complaints with integrity.

Fahmi also advised the public not to make extreme or defamatory comments, particularly on social media, and to respect the institution of the monarchy while allowing the legal process to run its course.