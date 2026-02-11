Maxis appointed 4G, 5G infrastructure provider for ECRL route

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook (left) and communications minister Fahmi Fadzil pose for a photo after launching the electric multiple unit train and electric locomotive at the ECRL KotaSAS Station today. (Bernama pic)

KUANTAN : Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd has appointed Maxis Bhd as the 4G and 5G mobile network infrastructure provider along the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) route, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

He said the move would optimise infrastructure usage while allowing service providers to focus on enhancing user experience and service quality.

“This collaboration marks another significant step in the government’s efforts to build the nation’s digital future, in tandem with large-scale physical infrastructure development, particularly high-impact projects such as the ECRL,” he said at the launch of the ECRL project’s Golden Train and the presentation of appointment letters at KotaSAS Station here.

Also present was transport minister Loke Siew Fook, chief secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, transport ministry secretary-general Jana Santhiran Muniayan, and Pahang works, transport and health committee chairman Razali Kassim.

Fahmi said the communications ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, would adopt a collaborative approach involving the country’s five major mobile network operators based on infrastructure-sharing principles.

“The initiative aligns with the government’s policy of ‘where there is a road, there is internet’ aimed at ensuring connectivity along roads, highways and key transport corridors, including the ECRL route,” he said.

Fahmi said a multi-operator core network would be introduced and shared with providers such as CelcomDigi, Telekom Malaysia and YTL.

The integrated approach is expected to benefit ECRL passengers and strengthen network coverage along the corridor, including urban centres, transit-oriented developments and suburban and rural areas.

“Upon completion of the network infrastructure, Maxis, CelcomDigi, U Mobile, YTL and Telekom Malaysia will be able to provide 4G and 5G services to ECRL passengers in compliance with the mandatory standards on quality of service,” he added.