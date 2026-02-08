MyKasih increases bandwidth to boost SARA rollout, says Fahmi

The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme that provides a one-off RM100 aid via MyKad to Malaysians aged 18 and above, will start tomorrow.

KUALA LUMPUR : MyKasih Foundation, which manages data for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, has upgraded its system, including bandwidth capacity, to ensure the initiative runs smoothly starting tomorrow.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the move was based on past experience to prevent any system disruptions, especially on the rollout date.

“This morning, I also spoke with Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican. He assured me that we have learned what needs to be done to avoid the system issues that occurred at the end of 2025.

“He also informed that MyKasih, the NGO which manages the database, has increased bandwidth to ensure there are no problems when SARA for All begins tomorrow,” he said at a press conference after launching the 2026 Safer Internet Day here today.

The SARA for All programme, which provides a one-off RM100 assistance via MyKad to Malaysians aged 18 and above, will start tomorrow. The funds can be used to purchase essential items at selected outlets and is valid until Dec 31.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Fahmi reminded the public to remain vigilant against online scams, particularly during festive seasons such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He cautioned that scammers often take advantage of higher cash withdrawals and spending, especially through online platforms, during these periods.

“If you receive an SMS containing a hyperlink, do not click on it. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission issued instructions to all telcos last year prohibiting hyperlinks in SMS messages,” he said.

He explained that scammers may use fake base station devices near the recipient’s location to send such messages.

Fahmi also advised scam victims to immediately report the matter to the National Scam Response Centre via the 24-hour hotline at 997.

“If a report is made within 30 minutes, we will do our utmost to block the outflow of funds and help recover the victim’s money,” he said.