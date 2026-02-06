IIUM has produced leaders locally and abroad, Fahmi tells Takiyuddin

Unity government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan should not look down on Malaysian institutions of higher learning such as the International Islamic University Malaysia. (Facebook pic)

PUTRAJAYA : International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) is a respected institution that has produced leaders locally and abroad, says unity government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi expressed disappointment over Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan’s criticism of IIUM’s ability to conduct a feasibility study on local elections.

“As a (PAS) secretary-general, he should not look down on our institutions of higher learning, especially IIUM,” he said after a Cabinet meeting today.

Yesterday, Takiyuddin said it would be better to appoint other “more senior” universities such as Universiti Malaya, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, and Universiti Teknologi Mara, or even a consortium of universities, to conduct the study.

His remarks came after federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh said IIUM had been conducting the feasibility study since December, when Dr Zaliha Mustafa was still heading the ministry.

Fahmi, who is also the communications minister, said the Cabinet had not yet discussed the study, as its ministers had only been told of it informally and no formal paper had been presented.

“There is nothing to debate at the moment. There are no results yet, so it is too early to discuss,” he said.

Task force to tackle social pass abuse

Fahmi said the Cabinet had decided to form a cross-ministry task force, headed by the finance ministry, to address the misuse of social visit passes for employment and other enforcement-related issues.

The other ministries involved include the domestic trade and cost of living ministry, the home ministry, and the entrepreneurial and cooperatives development ministry.

He said the task force would prioritise enforcement coordination and issues with legislation.