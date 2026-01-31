We will get you, cops tell ‘Captain Praba’ gang leader, mastermind

Bukit Aman CID director M Kumar said members of the notorious ‘Captain Praba’ gang ‘can run but can never hide’ from the police. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have issued a stern warning to the criminal group known as the “Captain Praba” gang, whose leader and mastermind is believed to have fled overseas.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department director M Kumar stressed that efforts are ongoing to track the gang down and they will not escape the long arm of the law, reported Bernama.

Last September, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the gang, active since 2023 with 33 members and a Malaysian mastermind, had been involved in several violent crimes, including murder, armed assault, arson and gang robbery in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Perak.

“You can run, but you can never hide from us. We will get you,” Kumar said at a programme held in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves today.

He said the remaining members of the gang are believed to have left the country using illegal routes, commonly referred to as “rat trails”, to evade detection.

Those who have fled include the leader, who masterminded the gang’s robbery and shooting activities.

Members of the gang, hunted by police under Operation Jack Sparrow, are believed to have taken refuge in India and Thailand since last September.

Three suspects were arrested in Mumbai, India, last Sunday after failing in an attempt to enter the UK.

The trio, who were extradited to Malaysia on Wednesday, were charged at the Sepang sessions court with being members of an organised criminal gang.

In October, 13 of the gang’s members were charged with being members of an organised crime group.