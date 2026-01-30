Batu Caves escalator project ‘to clear hurdles by July’

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on a visit to Batu Caves today to inspect preparations for the Thaipusam celebrations on Sunday.

KUALA LUMPUR : Matters relating to the controversial construction of an escalator at the Batu Caves temple are expected to be resolved by July, clearing the way for the project to proceed, said Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Devasthanam chairman R Nadarajah.

Nadarajah, who oversees the Thaipusam celebrations at the site, said Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari had assured him the remaining hurdles were purely technical and would be settled within months.

He added that the matter was discussed during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Batu Caves today, when Anwar convened a meeting with Nadarajah and the menteri besar.

“The prime minister called me and the menteri besar and said this matter must be settled. He said it is a community matter and should not be prolonged,” Nadarajah told reporters.

The escalator proposal had been stalled by a dispute after the Selangor state government rejected a temporary occupation licence for a related commercial development, which also included the proposed escalator.

Nadarajah said the temple management is not at odds with the state government, describing the issue as a technical delay rather than a contentious disagreement.

“It is only a technical matter, but people made it a big one,” he said, urging the public to refrain from speculating now that the issue has been settled.

He also clarified that the temple operates under a court order, which had complicated administrative requirements.

He said the prime minister had acknowledged the legal constraint and had informed the menteri besar, and both agreed to settle the matter.

Nadarajah expressed appreciation for Anwar’s continued support for the Indian community and the Batu Caves temple, noting that the prime minister had recently approved an additional RM1 million allocation for development.