Tradition meets technology with Penang’s Silver Chariot

This beautiful silver chariot, shipped to Penang in January 1894, is now equipped with an AI-tracking system. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : The Penang Waterfall Nattukotai Chettiar Temple has officially introduced an AI-enhanced tracking system for its historic silver chariot procession in conjunction with Thaipusam, marking a technological milestone in the festival’s long history.

Temple managing trustee PRC Veerappan said the tracker will provide real-time location updates and estimated arrival times for devotees following the procession.

“This year, we are officially launching our own tracker under a new domain, Silver Chariot Penang. It is enhanced with artificial intelligence and calibrated using data collected over the past two years to provide more accurate timing predictions,” he told a press conference at the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple here on Monday.

Veerappan said the century-old silver chariot, built in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu and shipped to Penang in January 1894, will mark its 132nd year.

Meanwhile, the main chariot procession enters its 169th year, having taken place annually without interruption, including during the pandemic.

Before the Silver Chariot was introduced, a wooden chariot was used for 35 years during Thaipusam celebrations in Penang. The current silver structure stands 23.9m high and weighs five tonnes.

Veerappan said the chariot undergoes regular annual maintenance by volunteers spanning three generations from the same families, reflecting the deep heritage and continuity behind the procession.

“For weeks before Thaipusam, volunteers carry out greasing, polishing of the silver components, lighting repairs and other servicing works to ensure the chariot is in perfect condition,” he said.

He also noted that 16 pairs of bulls, totalling 32 animals, will be used to pull the chariot, with pairs rotated approximately every 500m to prevent fatigue.

The chariot undergoes regular annual maintenance, carried out by volunteers spanning three generations from the same families. (Bernama pics)

He further confirmed that the procession route remains unchanged, while the temple has formally requested permission for an earlier start time of 5.30am on Jan 31 to help reduce delays and allow religious rituals to proceed more smoothly.

The silver chariot will begin its journey from the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple on Lebuh Penang on Jan 31, passing through Chulia Street, Victoria Street, Maxwell Road, Jalan Datuk Keramat and Western Road, before arriving at the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple.

For the return journey, the chariot is expected to depart from the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple at 6.30pm on Feb 2, arriving back at the Nagarathar Kovil Veedu Temple at 8.30am on Feb 3.

Thaipusam in Penang is unique as it is observed a day earlier. Known as Chetti Pusam, it features a procession by the Chettiar community carrying about 90 peacock kavadis alongside the silver chariot.

In 2017, a golden chariot bearing the vel – the sacred spear of Lord Murugan – was introduced, further enriching the celebration.