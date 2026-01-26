EU opens probe into Musk’s Grok over sexual AI deepfakes

A nonprofit watchdog said Grok generated an estimated three million sexualised images of women and children in a matter of days. (AFP pic)

BRUSSELS : The EU hit Elon Musk’s X with an investigation over AI chatbot Grok’s generation of sexualised deepfake images of women and minors, in the latest step of an international backlash against the tool.

Grok faces an outcry after it emerged that users could sexualise images of women and children using simple text prompts such as “put her in a bikini” or “remove her clothes”.

“In Europe, we will not tolerate unthinkable behaviour, such as digital undressing of women and children,” said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

“It is simple – we will not hand over consent and child protection to tech companies to violate and monetise.

“The harm caused by illegal images is very real,” she said in a statement to AFP.

EU tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen said the probe would “determine whether X has met its legal obligations” under the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which is designed to police internet giants.

She said the rights of women and children in the EU should not be “collateral damage” of X’s services.

Brussels said it was investigating whether X had properly mitigated “risks related to the dissemination of illegal content in the EU, such as manipulated sexually explicit images, including content that may amount to child sexual abuse material”.

Three million images

According to research published Thursday by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit watchdog, Grok generated an estimated three million sexualised images of women and children in a matter of days.

As part of the new probe, the EU said it was widening an existing investigation into X aimed at tackling the spread of illegal content and information manipulation.

Musk’s social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, has been the target of an investigation since December 2023 under the EU’s digital content rules.

Brussels slapped a €120-million (US$140-million) fine on X in December for violating the transparency obligations of the DSA, triggering angry reactions from US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The breaches included the deceptive design of its “blue checkmark” for supposedly verified accounts, and failure to provide access to public data for researchers.

The EU has insisted it will enforce its rules despite pressure from Washington.

The dispute over tech regulation comes as the bloc has grappled with the Trump administration on multiple other fronts – from the Ukraine war to trade to Greenland.