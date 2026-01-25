Singapore to invest US$785mil in public research on AI

The initiative, announced by information minister Josephine Teo, is the latest in a series of government investments in AI. (Facebook pic)

SINGAPORE : Singapore will invest more than S$1 billion (US$785 million) in public research on artificial intelligence through 2030 to bolster its capabilities and enhance global competitiveness, the government said Saturday.

The fund will enable Singapore to establish “world-class” research centres, build capabilities to support the industrial applications of AI, and develop talent through partnerships with overseas researchers and institutions, it said.

The initiative, announced by information minister Josephine Teo at an AI research week gala dinner late Saturday, is the latest in a series of government investments in AI.

The research centres will focus on “long-term, difficult questions” that will benefit the country, Teo said.

“We expect them to partner actively with others in our local ecosystem and internationally. We also want their research discoveries to be shared openly, to contribute to the global knowledge commons,” she added.

Tiny Singapore has been increasingly using technology to meet labour and other needs given its lack of natural resources compared to bigger neighbours.

“Research serves as a key activity driver in our AI efforts, advancing the nation’s deep technical capabilities and ensuring Singapore remains at the forefront of AI innovation,” the ministry said in a statement.