Singapore to hike VEP, GVP fees for foreign vehicles in 2027

SINGAPORE : The vehicle entry permit (VEP) fee for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles entering Singapore will be raised to S$50 and S$7 per day, respectively, effective Jan 1, 2027, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced today.

The current rates are S$35 per day for cars and S$4 per day for motorcycles.

“The VEP fee will now apply on all days, except on weekends and Singapore public holidays. The annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will be removed,” the LTA said in a statement.

It also announced that the goods vehicle permit (GVP) fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles would increase from S$40 to S$70 per month.

“Owners of foreign-registered goods vehicles can continue to purchase the GVP at the current fee of S$40 before the revised fee comes into effect.

“However, GVPs with a validity period from the effective date of the revised fee will be charged at S$70 per calendar month,” it added.

In preparation for the use of the electronic road pricing (ERP) 2 system from Jan 1, 2027, the transport authority said foreign motorists could install the new ERP2 on-board unit (OBU) on their foreign-registered vehicles from April 1.

The OBU will not be mandatory for foreign-registered vehicles except for Malaysian taxis, for tracking and enforcement purposes within Singapore.

“Foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore without an OBU will be required to pay a flat-rate ERP fee.

“For those who do not have the OBU installed, motorists will be able to pay a flat-rate ERP fee (S$3 for motorcycles, S$10 for all other vehicles) for every ERP operational day that the vehicle travels on Singapore roads,” it said.

To encourage more foreign-registered vehicles to install the OBU before the implementation of the ERP2 system, the cost for foreign motorists will remain at the prevailing rate of S$158.70 until Dec 31.

The LTA said the OBU could only be installed in Singapore by authorised workshops and technicians, and that interested motorists could enquire with them for further information on the installation fee.

“LTA will announce the details on OBU installation for foreign motorists in due course,” it added.