Is singer Sienna Rose real – or just really good code?

Sienna Rose has close to three million monthly listeners on Spotify – but she might not exist at all.

DHAKA : A singer known as Sienna Rose has quietly built a massive following on Spotify, drawing nearly three million monthly listeners with jazz-tinged soul tracks. But mounting evidence suggests the artiste may not be human at all.

Her song “Into the Blue” alone has surpassed five million streams, while several other tracks have landed on Spotify’s Viral Top 50 charts, according to United News of Bangladesh, citing BBC.

Music streaming platform Deezer has flagged many of Rose’s songs as AI-generated, pointing to technical irregularities commonly associated with artificial intelligence.

Experts have noted anomalies such as persistent background hissing, inconsistent drum patterns, generic lyrics and eerily flawless vocals, all hallmarks of computer-generated music.

Adding to the intrigue, Rose has no verified social media presence, has never performed live, and has released at least 45 tracks in just over two months – a pace that would be unusual even for highly prolific human artistes.

Her Instagram account, which previously featured AI-style images, has since been deactivated.

Despite the doubts, her music has reached high-profile listeners. Pop star Selena Gomez recently used one of Rose’s tracks in an Instagram post, further amplifying her visibility.

Listeners online have reacted with a mix of fascination and disappointment upon discovering that the singer behind the songs may not exist.

According to Deezer, 34% of daily music uploads are now AI-generated, a dramatic increase from 5-6% just 18 months ago.

Industry voices have raised concerns about the growing presence of artificial intelligence in music. British pop star Raye has previously stressed that audiences value authenticity and emotional depth over algorithm-driven perfection.

The rise of Sienna Rose has reignited wider questions about the future of the music industry, as AI-generated artistes compete with human musicians, earning royalties while bypassing the traditional costs, labour and exposure involved in building a music career.

For now, the mystery remains. Whether Sienna Rose is a digital creation or something in between, her success signals a shifting landscape where the line between human creativity and machine-made art is becoming increasingly blurred.