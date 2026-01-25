‘Tingquan’, the glow-up ritual that moved from China to M’sia and beyond

Increasingly, the journey towards internal and external self-improvement has been taking place online, in public, and with the help of strangers. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : With the calendar having flipped to 2026 and Chinese New Year coming up, self-improvement is once again having its annual moment.

From fitness goals and financial planning to skincare resets and wardrobe upgrades, a new year often invites reflection – and the familiar question of how to become a “better” version of ourselves.

Increasingly, that journey isn’t happening in private; it has been taking place online, in public, and with the help of strangers. And one of the most popular trends in recent years originates from none other than China.

A selfie, a blank sheet of paper, and two Chinese characters – 听劝 (tingquan), roughly translated as “I’m listening to advice” – that’s all it took to unlock one of China’s most intriguing lifestyle trends.

On social media, users post photos of themselves and openly ask strangers how to improve their appearance, from hairstyles and outfits to makeup, glasses and overall vibe.

The responses are the point – instead of vague compliments or brutal roasting, most comments aim to be practical and specific. “Try curtain bangs, they’ll soften your face.” “Swap skinny jeans for straight-leg trousers.” “You’d look more polished with darker frames.”

Born on the Chinese app Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote) circa 2023 and with the #tingquan hashtag hitting a high of 500 million views the following year, the trend quickly became a shorthand for a new kind of online vulnerability.

People aren’t showing off finished glow-ups: they’re showing the in-between stage, and inviting help. It’s not about being rated, it’s about being reworked, collaboratively.

Why tingquan feels different in 2026

Unlike traditional beauty content, tingquan posts start from humility. The creator isn’t saying “look at me”, but “tell me what you see”.

It’s a shift that changes the tone of the conversation; the best comment sections read like group chats full of well-meaning friends, not judges.

Some commenters go beyond words, sharing reference photos or suggesting specific silhouettes and colour palettes. China Daily profiled a 21-year-old German user who said he received “far more comments and suggestions” than expected, crediting them for helping him upgrade his image.

Trend analysts have noted that younger users are increasingly drawn to actionable advice over aspirational perfection. One creator quoted in the Wall Street Journal put it simply: people are tired of politically correct feedback and want honest opinions they can actually use.

Another analyst, quoted in the same report, observed that this kind of directness fills a gap left by western social platforms, where criticism is often softened to the point of uselessness.

For many young people, tingquan is also about agency. A 22-year-old student interviewed by China Daily said asking for advice helped her see herself “more objectively”, adding that it felt empowering to choose which suggestions to follow and which to ignore.

A trend that began in China quickly gained traction among users worldwide, who appreciated the direct, no-frills feedback and honesty. (Facebook pics)

Of course, inviting strangers to comment on your looks comes with risks: critics have questioned whether tingquan quietly reinforces narrow beauty standards or encourages subtle body shaming.

The truth is that outcomes vary wildly depending on the crowd. Supportive threads focus on styling choices rather than bodies; less healthy ones drift into comparisons and perfectionism.

Like any social trend, tingquan works best when users set boundaries clearly and remember that advice is optional, not a verdict.

Still, its popularity suggests something deeper is happening: tingquan reflects a moment where self-improvement is no longer a solo mission. It’s communal, conversational, and imperfect.

Where Malaysia comes in

Notably, Xiaohongshu isn’t some distant, China-only corner of the internet anymore. A December 2024 media report revealed that Malaysia had more than 2.5 million RedNote users, citing the platform’s official data as of February 2023.

It even quoted a Malaysian university student saying: “The (tingquan) reviews feel genuine. I trust it more than what I see on Instagram ads.”

China Daily, meanwhile, quoted a Malaysia-based user describing the appeal: when you can’t decide and have no one to ask, you simply post, and strangers often respond enthusiastically with genuine suggestions.

In other words, if you’ve ever stood in a shopping mall debating bangs versus layers while your friend says, “Up to you lah” – tingquan is basically that moment, turned into a global group chat.

At its best, the trend isn’t about perfecting yourself for strangers; it’s about letting strangers help you see options you couldn’t spot alone – and walking away with a look that feels more you, only sharper.

Tingquan tips