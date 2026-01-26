Visual artists get their hands dirty with clay

Painter Muhammad Shafiq Nordin is among 10 artists who participated in the Spacial Creative Residency Programme – Creative Zone. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : After over a decade working with canvas, contemporary figurative painter Amy Nazira decided it was time to step out of her comfort zone.

Her latest creative leap took her into the world of three-dimensional ceramics, marking a new chapter in her artistic journey through the Spatial Creative Residency Programme – Ceramic Zone.

As part of the programme, Amy Nazira, real name Wan Amy Nazira Abu Bakar, spent time creating works at Ilham Ceramic Studio in Langkawi, drawing inspiration from the island’s landscapes, folklore and layered history.

“Langkawi has this sense of mystery, history and nature. From there, ideas for my ceramic works emerged,” said the 36-year-old, adding: “Learning to make ceramics was a new and very enjoyable experience.”

Amy Nazira is one of 10 artists from varied creative backgrounds selected for the residency, an intensive programme designed to introduce non-ceramic artists to contemporary ceramic practices through hands-on work in professional studios, guided by experienced practitioners.

Her ceramic output includes the “Muka-Muka” series, which references plate motifs inspired by local products; “Si Penglipur Lara”, drawing on oral traditions and Langkawi’s historical narratives; and “Permata Kedah”, featuring symbolic imagery such as the eagle and the surrounding islands that define Langkawi’s identity.

Amy Nazira drew inspiration from Langkawi’s landscapes, folklore and history to create her ceramic works. (Bernama pic)

Another participant was visual artist Muhammad Shafiq Nordin, who is known for his colourful pop-surrealism paintings. He also embraced the challenge of translating his two-dimensional style into ceramic form.

The 37-year-old underwent a 10-day residency at BK Art Studio in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, under the guidance of ceramic expert Ibrahim Mohd Don aka Dun.

“This programme is for artists with no background in ceramics. Previously I only painted, so the challenge was in translating two-dimensional ideas into three-dimensional forms,” he said.

His ceramic series, “Shipwreck Treasure”, explores the meeting point between traditional ceramic techniques and contemporary artistic thinking.

Shafiq explained that conventional elements in his work symbolise traditional idealism, while imaginative, surreal forms represent the modern world.

“I want to show that old ideas should not be abandoned; they should be carried forward through renewal so they can continue to live on in today’s art world,” he added, describing ceramics as a fragile and unpredictable medium, particularly during firing and colouring.

Ipoh-based graffiti artist Amir Hamzah transformed his signature character Ribbit into 3D ceramic sculptures. (Bernama pic)

For street artist Amir Hamzah Al-Hafiz Mohd Yunus, 28, better known as Amer01, working with clay for the first time opened up unexpected creative possibilities.

The Ipoh-based graffiti artist transformed his signature character, Ribbit, from wall art into three-dimensional ceramic sculptures. He, too, found that the process was not without challenges.

“Sometimes when we feel a piece is already well finished, it can crack during firing. Colours are also difficult to predict because the raku technique depends on temperature and carbon,” he said.

All works produced through the Spatial Creative Residency Programme – Ceramic Zone are on display at the National Art Gallery until April 30.