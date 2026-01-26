Kelantan teen keeps the serunai’s song alive

Lee Ming Xiang is on a mission to ensure the serunai’s haunting melodies continue to echo through Malaysia’s cultural landscape. (Bernama pic)

PASIR MAS : The piercing, evocative melodies of the serunai has captivated 19-year-old Lee Ming Xiang since childhood, inspiring him to dedicate himself to mastering this traditional instrument and keeping its legacy alive.

A Chinese Malaysian of Tiong Hua descent, Lee emphasises that playing the serunai demands more than casual talent. Strong breath control, precise finger placement and tonal balance are all essential to coax its distinctive, powerful sound.

“The serunai’s unique resonance fascinated me from a young age,” he said at his home in Kampung Pasir Parit, Kelantan. “Even though few people know how to play it, I was determined to learn.”

A Form Six student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Hamzah, Lee began seriously practising the serunai in 2021 during the pandemic, purchasing his first instrument for RM280.

Guided by skilled serunai makers Mohd Izani Mohd Nor, 42, and Mazlan Idris, 68, he now devotes around 30 minutes daily to refining his technique.

“I have performed at wayang kulit shows in villages, including a concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur in August 2024, and at events organised by the Machang district education office and the Kelantan education department last year,” he said.

To strengthen his breath control – crucial for producing consistent sound – Lee even practises blowing through a straw submerged in water, a traditional exercise for serious players.

Mastering traditional Malay melodies remains his biggest challenge. Unlike modern songs, these pieces rarely have written notation, so he relies on YouTube recordings and personal instruction to learn and memorise the complex tunes.

He now owns five serunai, including three serunai ibu (large) and two serunai anak (small), priced between RM280 and RM380 each.

The serunai ibu is used for performances such as wayang kulit, Mak Yong, silat, main puteri and menora, while the serunai anak delivers sharper tones suited for accompanying singing in wayang kulit.

The youngest of five siblings, Lee shares his performances online through YouTube and TikTok as LeMeat Productions, aiming to reach a wider audience and inspire new enthusiasts.

“If no new generation continues this legacy, the art of the serunai could disappear,” he said, underscoring the urgency of preserving this cultural treasure.

Looking ahead, Lee hopes to become an English and music teacher, combining his love of education with his mission to ensure the serunai’s haunting melodies continue to echo through Malaysia’s cultural landscape.