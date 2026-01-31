Thaipusam through the eyes of Malay street photographers

A key moment in Thaipusam’s coconut-smashing ritual, captured by street photographer Khairy Yunus in Penang last year. (Khairy Yunus pic)

PETALING JAYA : For many Hindus, Thaipusam is a deeply personal act of devotion. In Malaysia’s multicultural landscape, however, the annual festival is also a striking public spectacle.

In recent years, street photography has gained momentum here, with Thaipusam emerging as one of the country’s most photographed religious events.

Beyond the kavadi, the chariots and the rituals, photographers often capture the quieter human moments that might otherwise go unnoticed.

FMT Lifestyle spoke to two Malay street photographers, Chot Touch and Khairy Yunus, about their work.

Chot Touch, 48, began street photography in 2008. Largely self-taught, he has spent the past eight years photographing Thaipusam, mainly at Batu Caves and in Penang.

Street photographers Chot Touch (left) has been documenting Thaipusam for eight years, while Khairy Yunus began in 2022. (Chot Touch and Khairy Yunus pics)

“As a street photographer, I am always interested in documenting real human life, and Thaipusam is visually strong through facial expressions, body movement, rituals and human interactions,” he said. “Emotionally, it feels more raw and genuine compared to many other events.”

Penang-based Khairy, 38, has been photographing Thaipusam at the Waterfall Hilltop Temple (Thanneermalai Shree Balathandayuthapani Devasthanam) since 2022.

He is now part of Street Shutters Penang, a photography community founded by Thinnesh Kumar, who also invited Khairy to shoot Thaipusam for the first time. That initial experience, however, nearly put him off.

“It was so chaotic. I was stuck in a traffic jam and my car engine overheated, all because of the massive congestion,” Khairy recalled. “I started thinking, ‘was this really worth it?’”

Those doubts quickly faded once he experienced the festival firsthand.

Chot Touch looks for quieter, more human moments within the Thaipusam crowds. (Chot Touch pic)

“It was such a culture shock and a very mind-opening experience,” Khairy said. “I didn’t realise how huge Thaipusam is in Penang.”

Raised in Sungai Petani, Kedah, Khairy began learning more about the rituals and symbols he was photographing – from the chariots and the vel to Lord Murugan and the kavadi.

While every street photographer develops their own visual language, Chot Touch said he focuses more on human moments rather than rituals alone. “Small things like exhaustion on a devotee’s face, support from family members, children observing quietly, or calm moments within the crowd,” he said.

Khairy, meanwhile, enjoys photographing the eve of Thaipusam, particularly the chariot processions.

“You can see people chasing the chariot – there’s a lot of chaos,” he said, adding that Penang’s diverse mix of devotees, including many Chinese worshippers, adds another layer of interest.

Khairy says he was struck by the grandeur of Thaipusam at the Waterfall Hilltop Temple in George Town, Penang. (Khairy Yunus pic)

For Chot Touch, one of the most powerful scenes unfolds at the bathing fountain.

“The combination of light, water, the human form and facial expressions creates very strong visuals for street photography,” he said.

Both photographers stressed the importance of ethics when photographing religious events.

“My principles are simple,” Chot Touch said. “Do not photograph anything that could be humiliating. Do not disturb worshippers while they are performing their rituals. Do not force situations, because I see myself as an observer, not a director.”

Khairy echoed the same sentiment. “I’ve seen photographers push people around just to get a shot. That’s not right.”

As Muslims, both photographers see their role as cultural documentation, not religious participation. Still, Khairy admitted he initially questioned how his decision to photograph Thaipusam might be perceived.

“I wondered what my friends, family or followers would say – like, ‘You’re Malay, why are you here?’” he said. “But this is Malaysia. We are made up of many religions and races, so I would tell others: don’t be afraid to photograph or simply witness it.”

As Muslims, the photographers’ aim is simply to document Thaipusam respectfully each year. (Chot Touch pic)

At first, Khairy feared rejection by the Indian community, but he was quickly reassured. “People were very welcoming. There were volunteers offering us food and drinks even though we weren’t devotees,” he said.

For both photographers, Thaipusam is a powerful reminder of Malaysia’s cultural richness. Khairy hopes his work helps showcase the real Malaysia, especially to audiences abroad.

“Some of my followers from the United States and other countries thought I had photographed Thaipusam in India, so I had to correct them,” he said.

Chot Touch hopes his images encourage viewers to look beyond the spectacle.

“I want people to see the humanity, emotions and realities behind the event,” he said. “That’s what street photography offers – an honest reflection of human life, without judgement.”

Follow Chot Touch and Khairy Yunus on Instagram.