Cops probing possible neglect in girl’s death at Lenggeng clubhouse

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya advised parents to supervise their children whenever they are near or in a swimming pool. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating the possibility of neglect in the death of a five-year-old girl found unconscious in a clubhouse pool in Lenggeng, near Port Dickson, last Saturday.

Nilai police chief Johari Yahya said an initial investigation found that Nur Dhiya Azzalea Noor was swimming in the pool without adult supervision.

“That is why we are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Police had recorded statements from five people – Nur Dhiya’s parents, her 15-year-old sister, a teacher and a doctor.

An autopsy conducted at the Rembau Hospital confirmed that Nur Dhiya died from drowning.

In the incident at about 12.15pm, Nur Dhiya was found unconscious in the pool. Members of the public performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her while waiting for the ambulance.

Nur Dhiya was reported to have disappeared from her mother’s sight while they were attending a kindergarten programme at the clubhouse.

Johari advised parents to supervise their children whenever they were near or in the swimming pool.