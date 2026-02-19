Missing angler’s body found 71km away

Saimin Ongit’s body was discovered by members of the public on the shore of a beach in Kampung Sangkabok, Papar, this afternoon. (Facebook pic)
PETALING JAYA:
The body of a man who went missing when fishing four days ago was today found washed up on a beach about 71km away.

Saimin Ongit’s body was discovered this afternoon by members of the public on the shore of a beach in Kampung Sangkabok, in Papar, Berita Harian reported.

Saimin, 60, was reported missing on Monday after his boat capsized while he was fishing with a friend in the Pantai Manis area in Papar, Sabah.

His friend was found safe, and a search and rescue operation was launched to locate Saimin.

Papar fire and rescue station chief Rozlan Osman said Saimin’s body was handed over to the police for further action.

