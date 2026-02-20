State entry bans won’t stop passport renewals, says immigration dept

Applicants whose passport applications are subject to a restriction can lodge an appeal with the security and passport division at the department’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

PETALING JAYA : State-level entry bans imposed by Sabah and Sarawak do not affect a person’s right to apply for or renew a passport, the immigration department has said.

However, the department said renewals may still be blocked if an applicant is subject to a travel ban, placed on a monitoring list, or bound by an administrative order issued by the relevant authorities.

The department was responding to FMT’s queries after a Subang Jaya resident encountered difficulties renewing his passport, having been banned from entering Sarawak.

FMT previously reported that technical writer Hafiz Hamid, 42, was turned away from entering Sarawak at the Sibu Airport in 2018. He later discovered that his passport renewal could not be processed, preventing overseas travel after it expired in 2020.

The department subsequently admitted to an error, explaining that an officer at its Sarawak branch had entered the wrong restriction code in its computer system. The mistake effectively converted a state-level entry ban into a federal block, it said, preventing renewal of Hafiz’s passport.

The restriction on renewal has since been lifted, although the Sarawak entry restriction remains in place for Hafiz.

In a statement to FMT, the department reiterated that Sabah and Sarawak’s autonomous immigration powers do not, by themselves, prevent citizens from renewing passports.

It added, however, that renewals “may be affected” if the applicant is flagged in certain records or administrative orders.

The department said individuals whose passport applications cannot be processed due to a restriction will be informed verbally or in writing by an officer at the counter.

Those affected can request a review or appeal through the security and passport division at the immigration department’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

“An appeal will be considered based on the facts of the case, the type of restriction, and information from the agency that issued the instruction,” the statement read.

The department also outlined common steps for a review, including submitting a formal letter requesting a status check, providing copies of an identity card and old passport, and supplying supporting documents such as court documents or clearance certificates.

Applicants may also need to appear in person at an immigration department branch to verify their identity and records.

The department declined to give FMT specific details about Hafiz’s case, saying it could not provide information about the status of any person to a third party without the individual’s consent or a valid legal basis.