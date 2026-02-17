Sarawak on track to match peninsular states in development, says Dr Sim

Sarawak deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian speaking to reporters during the state’s Chinese New Year open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching today. (UKAS pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak is capable of catching up with other Peninsular Malaysia states over the next five years if it continues to manage its resources prudently and maintains an annual budget of RM15 billion, says deputy premier Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He stated that a RM75 billion budget over the next five years would give the state a strong platform to improve key sectors, such as infrastructure, education and healthcare, reported The Borneo Post.

Sim noted that limited funding and a reliance on borrowing meant Sarawak previously struggled to match development levels enjoyed by Peninsular Malaysia states.

“Last time, we could not catch up because we were borrowing and we had so many things to catch up on, such as hospitals, schools and infrastructure,” he told reporters at the state’s Chinese New Year open house at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

“Now we have more money. If we still cannot catch up, then we must reflect on this ourselves.

“These next few years are very critical for us. If we come together and uphold the Sarawakian values of nation-building — don’t fight, don’t be divided — then we can move forward together.”

Sim reiterated that development in Sarawak should be driven by Sarawakians’ pride in the state. He also stressed the importance of ensuring that the state’s resources are used effectively.

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg last month said the state collected RM13.5 billion in revenue for 2025, beating initial estimates of RM13.01 billion.

Abang Johari said the state’s strong economic position would allow the Sarawak government to roll out various initiatives such as free education and improvements to the public transport system.