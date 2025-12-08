Cops remand woman for abusing maid in Rawang

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said the maid had also not been paid although she began working in September. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A woman was remanded for four days today for allegedly abusing her housemaid at her home in Rawang, Selangor.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said the victim, a 22-year-old local woman who had been working for the suspect since September, suffered injuries to parts of her body and burns on her hand.

“The victim had also not been paid for her work. She was placed at a shelter home after being rescued,” Harian Metro reported him as saying.

Noor Ariffin said further investigations were going on.

Harian Metro reported yesterday that the victim was punched in the face, poked with scissors and had a hot knife pressed against her left arm.

The portal quoted a source as saying the victim was rescued when she sought help from a neighbour after her employer had cut off her hair.