Cops probing alleged sexual assault of 2 students with disabilities

PETALING JAYA : Police have received two reports of alleged sexual assault involving two students with disabilities in the male dormitory of a school in Marang, Terengganu, yesterday.

Marang police chief Sofian Redzuan said a hostel warden lodged the reports over two incidents allegedly committed by two 16-year-old students.

He said the first case involved a 17-year-old student with a learning disability, who the first suspect allegedly tried to sodomise on Nov 17.

The second case involved a 13-year-old student with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, who was similarly set upon by another suspect on Nov 20.

He said no arrest has been made yet as police have not completed their investigation, Bernama reported.