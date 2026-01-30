Lorry driver pleads not guilty to armed robbery, sexual assault of Thai woman

G Loganathan being escorted to the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court today to charges of armed robbery and committing sexual intercourse against the order of nature against a Thai woman last December.

On the first charge, G Loganathan, 32, is accused of robbing the victim of RM300 while armed with a screwdriver and crowbar, in a car at Taman Gembira, Kuala Selangor, at 2am on Dec 26.

The charge, framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 397 of the same code, provides for up to 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine or whipping, upon conviction.

On the second charge, Loganathan is accused of committing unnatural sex with the victim without her consent in the same vehicle along Jalan Midah, Cheras, between 2am and 12.30pm the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 377C of the Penal Code, provides for five to 20 years’ imprisonment and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Ikhwan Nasir did not offer bail given the seriousness of the alleged offences, as well as the risk of the accused fleeing or harassing the victim and witnesses.

Lawyer Charanpal Singh, representing Loganathan, requested bail on the grounds that his client needs hospital treatment for hernia, and is willing to comply with any additional condition set by the court.

Judge Azrol Abdullah denied bail and set March 16 for next mention of the case.