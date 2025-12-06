AGC orders cops to expedite probe into March custodial death

The AGC said it expected to receive the full investigation report from the federal police’s custodial deaths unit ‘soon’.

PETALING JAYA : The Attorney-General’s Chambers says it has ordered Bukit Aman to expedite the completion of its probe into the custodial death of M Manisegaran in March.

The AGC said it expected to receive the full investigation report from the federal police’s custodial deaths unit “soon”.

“This is to allow the case to be referred to the coroner’s court to determine the cause of death.

“This department remains committed to ensuring that every death in custody is handled in a transparent and holistic manner in line with the law,” it said in a statement.

Manisegaran, 41, died while in detention at the Bandar Sunway police station near here in March.

His wife claimed that the lorry driver had injuries on his face and body when she finally saw his body, but there had been no updates from the police since then, Malaysiakini had reported.

Manisegaran’s death certificate listed the cause of death as “pending further investigation”.