Man in morning shooting in Seremban dies

PETALING JAYA : One of the victims of a shooting incident in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, this morning has died, police said.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the 43-year-old man died while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban.

He said the other victim, a 47-year-old man, was still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Alzafny said the incident occurred between 7am and 7.30am, and police received an emergency call at 7.53am.

“We found bloodstains on the road, as well as several bullet casings. Both victims were brought to the hospital by members of the public in their vehicles,” Utusan Malaysia reported him as saying.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, as well as Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm in the commission of a scheduled offence.

Earlier, Berita Harian reported that two men were injured after reportedly being shot while in a car heading towards the Port Dickson toll plaza in Seremban.

A video recorded by the public showed one of the victims slumped in the driver’s seat of a white car.