5-year-old girl drowns in club pool during kindy event

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the girl was found immobile in the pool and was confirmed dead after she was taken to hospital. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A five-year-old girl drowned while swimming in a clubhouse pool in Lenggeng, Negeri Sembilan, during a kindergarten prize-giving ceremony.

State police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the girl, Nur Dhiya Azzalea Noor Muhamad, was swimming with her friends at about 12.15pm “when she suddenly disappeared from her father’s sight”.

Alzafny said the father found his daughter immobile in the pool, and members of the public helped perform CPR on the girl, Berita Harian reported.

The girl was taken to hospital where a doctor confirmed her death. A post-mortem will be held.