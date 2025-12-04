Teacher charged with attempting to murder wife claims trial

A male teacher pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder at the Balik Pulau sessions court today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A teacher who slashed his wife in the neck during a quarrel in August claimed trial at the Balik Pulau sessions court today to a charge of attempted murder.

Nazmi Izzuddin Zubairi, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin, Berita Harian reported.

He was initially charged with the offence on Nov 4, but the judge granted the prosecution’s request to send Nazmi to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta in Perak for a psychiatric evaluation, as he was unable to understand the charge.

Deputy public prosecutor Asma Amira Shahidani told the court today she had received a complete copy of Nazmi’s psychiatric report and submitted it to the court as well as to the defence team.

Ahzal confirmed that Nazmi was fit for trial, based on the psychiatric report provided.

Nazmi was accused of trying to murder his wife, Hanis Sofea Hamdan, 28, with a knife at their home in Taman Tunas Muda, Sungai Ara, at about 5.45am on Aug 27.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years upon conviction.

Nazmi was represented by Muhaimin Hashim, Yazid Khairul Azman and Ismat Arif Abu Hassan.

Asma asked that the court deny bail to the accused. However, Muhaimin informed the court that his client is still employed as a teacher and had been in custody for nearly 90 days.

“If bail is not granted, we are concerned that action could be taken against him as a civil servant. We are also prepared to comply with any additional conditions imposed by the court,” he said.

Muhaimin also informed the court that his client had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and is currently taking antidepressants.

Ahzal allowed bail of RM15,000 and ordered Nazmi to report regularly to the nearest police station and surrender his passport to the court until the conclusion of the case.

Nazmi was also ordered to refrain from harassing the victim or any prosecution witnesses.

The court set Jan 6 next year for case mention and the submission of documents.