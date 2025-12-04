Shamsul claims trial to 4 graft charges involving over RM176,000

Shamsul Iskandar Akin arriving at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court this morning.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, was charged in the sessions court here today with four counts of corruption involving a total of RM176,829 in alleged gratification.

Shamsul, 49, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him before judge Suzana Hussin.

On the first charge, Shamsul was accused of agreeing to receive RM100,000 from businessman Albert Tei as an inducement to assist firms in which Tei had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

The offence was allegedly committed at the parking area of Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, on Nov 24, 2023.

On the second charge, Shamsul was accused of receiving furniture and electrical appliances worth RM14,580.03 from Tei as an inducement to assist firms in which the businessman had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

The offence was allegedly committed on Jan 31, 2024, at 131, Jalan Medang Serai, Bukit Bandaraya, Kuala Lumpur.

On the third charge, he was alleged to have received RM40,000 in cash from Tei as an inducement to assist firms in which the businessman had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

The offence was allegedly committed at the same location as the second charge, on Jan 29 last year.

On the fourth charge, Shamsul was accused of receiving furniture and electrical appliances worth RM22,249 from Tei as an inducement to assist firms in which the businessman had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

The charges against Shamsul were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

MORE TO COME