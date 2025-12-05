Shamsul, Tei claim trial to graft involving over RM64,000

Shamsul Iskandar Akin and Albert Tei arriving at the Shah Alam sessions court this morning.

SHAH ALAM : Former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, and controversial businessman Albert Tei were charged in the sessions court here today with one count of corruption each involving RM64,924 in alleged gratification.

Shamsul, 49, and Tei, 37, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them separately before judge Nasir Nordin.

Shamsul was accused of receiving the sum in rent payments from Tei as an inducement to assist firms in which Tei had an interest, to obtain approval for mineral exploration licences in Sabah.

The offence was allegedly committed between Nov 28, 2023 and Sept 23, 2024, at a CIMB branch in Country Heights, Kajang.

Tei was charged with giving the bribes to Shamsul.

The charge against Shamsul was framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, while Tei was charged under Section 17(b) of the same Act.

