Kedah MACC detains MP over alleged RM400,000 feedlot bribe

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained an MP in connection with a state-owned cattle-farming joint venture.

A source from MACC said the agency in Kedah arrested the MP yesterday after receiving consent to charge the elected representative in relation to the case.

The source also said that the MP was alleged to have received around RM400,000 in return for helping to secure land-use rights for a feedlot project.

“An investigation paper was opened following a complaint lodged on Feb 10, and a probe was carried out during which statements from 15 witnesses were recorded,” the source said without revealing the identity of the MP in question.

When contacted, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed the arrest.

He said the MP’s statement was recorded under Section 53(3) of the MACC Act 2009 and that the MP was subsequently released on bail.