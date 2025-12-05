Man nabbed over alleged forced abortion

Police said the maie suspect is believed to have forced the woman to take medication to induce an abortion.

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested a man for allegedly forcing a woman to take medication to induce an abortion in Rawang, Selangor.

Gombak police chief Noor Ariffin Nasir said a report was filed at about 3pm on Wednesday by Sungai Buloh Hospital regarding a suspected case of forced abortion.

“The 21-year-old male suspect has been remanded for four days from Dec 4 to assist in the investigation. The female suspect is also being investigated as a suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said an investigation found that the incident occurred at Country Homes, where the man allegedly forced the 19-year-old woman to take medication believed to induce an abortion.

The woman prematurely gave birth at eight months’ gestation at a private clinic in Rawang on Tuesday morning.

Both mother and baby were admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment, but the baby was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon because of complications and oxygen deprivation to the brain, Noor Ariffin said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 315 of the Penal Code, which deals with acts committed with the intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause death after birth.