Elderly couple feared dead after car plunges into Sg Rompin

PETALING JAYA : An elderly couple is feared to have drowned after the car they were in plunged into Sungai Rompin near Kampung Rantau Panjang in Kuala Rompin, Pahang, today.

The state fire and rescue department said they were alerted to the incident at 4.55pm, with first-responders immediately dispatched to the scene, Berita Harian reported.

The river at the location of the incident was estimated to be over three metres deep, but the water level was said to be rising due to the high tide.

Rescue divers were also deployed but the victims and the car have yet to be found, with the authorities citing the river’s strong currents.

The two victims remain unidentified.