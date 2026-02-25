Worker bleeds to death in freak accident during glass pane removal

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the case had been classified as sudden death. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A foreign worker bled to death in a freak accident during the removal of glass panes from an office at Jalan Genting Kelang in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the worker was disposing of window glass panes from the office when one broke and cut his arm.

This caused the worker to bleed out, with paramedics confirming his death at the scene.

A police report was lodged at 4.44pm over the worker’s death.

“The body has been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case has been classified as sudden death,” Lazim said in a statement.