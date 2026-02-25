Girl, 13, found dead at bottom of Gelugor flats

Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the victim, 13, was dressed in her school uniform when she was found dead.

PETALING JAYA : A 13-year-old girl was found dead on the ground floor of a block of flats in Gelugor, Penang, this morning, with police ruling out foul play.

Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the victim, a student, is believed to have fallen from one of the flats, Sinar Harian reported.

The girl was found in her school uniform and covered in blood at about 9.20am by the public. A black bag was found nearby.

“A preliminary investigation at the scene found no criminal elements. The body was sent to Penang Hospital for an autopsy,” said Rozak.

Those struggling with problems can seek help from trained volunteers at Befrienders. All conversations are confidential. Befrienders Kuala Lumpur can be reached at 03-7627 2929 any time of the day or through email at [email protected].