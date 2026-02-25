Man slashed by group on motorcycles in front of Gurney mall

Police said the incident took place in front of the lobby of a shopping mall on Jalan Kelawai in George Town, Penang.

PETALING JAYA : A 33-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being slashed by a group of men on motorcycles in front of a shopping mall on Jalan Kelawai near the Gurney area in Penang today.

Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said they were informed of the incident at 8am and that a hunt for the group had been launched, Harian Metro reported.

“The man was severely wounded after being slashed by a group of men on motorcycles in front of the building’s lobby, he said, adding that all involved were believed to be Malaysians.

“The victim was sent to Penang Hospital for treatment.”

Rozak said the case is being probed under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Viral videos of the incident showed the suspects fleeing on motorcycles after slashing the victim, who was bleeding profusely following the incident.