Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS commander survives shooting near Thai border

PETALING JAYA : The vehicle carrying the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency’s (AKPS) Bukit Kayu Hitam commander, Nasaruddin Nasir, was shot at near the Malaysia-Thailand border at dawn today.

Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah said Nasaruddin escaped unharmed in the attack which took place at about 5.40am, roughly 1km from the frontier.

He said the commander had been on his way to perform the subuh prayers when two men dressed in black, riding a motorcycle and wearing full-face helmets, approached his car.

“One of the suspects fired two shots, hitting the car’s rear right door and front passenger door. Fortunately, the victim was not injured,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Adzli said Nasaruddin, who was driving alone, pursued the suspects for about 1km after which they fled into a nearby industrial area.

“He then drove to the immigration, customs, quarantine and security (ICQS) complex’s police station (in Bukit Kayu Hitam) to lodge a report,” he said.

Adzli said police have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting was an act of retaliation by criminal syndicates operating along the border, as the Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS had recorded numerous successful seizures this year, including 100 tonnes of rice and pork.

He said police had also detained many smugglers and migrants in the area, and that the victim was responsible for operations at the ICQS complex.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm with the intent to cause death or injury, despite no injuries being reported.