Exco apologised over alleged domestic violence, says Penang CM

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said both the exco member and his wife had lodged police reports over the incident before retracting them.

PETALING JAYA : A Penang executive councillor allegedly involved in a domestic violence case has apologised to chief minister Chow Kon Yeow over the matter.

Chow said he viewed the allegation seriously and that the state government would leave it to the police to investigate the matter, Sinar Harian reported.

The chief minister said he was made to understand that it involved a family issue between the exco member and his wife, and that both parties filed police reports before retracting them.

“I have received a message from the exco member involved, who apologised over the issue. I understand that he has extended his cooperation to the police in this investigation.

“For now, that is all I can say. I hope that the exco member himself will provide further updates, whether to us or his party,” Chow was quoted as saying.

Asked if the exco member, who is also an assemblyman, should take a leave of absence following the incident, Chow said that was up to the person’s discretion.

“I think the cops have taken their statements and so on. At this stage, let us wait for the couple to think about their next step and what would be best for their family.”

FMT has reached out to the exco member and Penang police for comment.

Earlier today, there was speculation that the executive councillor had been arrested in connection with the case. A police report had also gone viral alleging that he had assaulted his wife.