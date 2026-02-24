Trust the legal process, Terengganu MB says on exco’s graft charges

Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said his administration remains committed to upholding integrity and fully respecting the ongoing legal process. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has urged all parties to allow the courts to decide on the corruption charges levelled against state executive councillor Hanafiah Mat.

Samsuri said the state government respected the legal process but Hanafiah is not presumed guilty until proven and convicted in court.

“The state government remains committed to upholding integrity and fully respecting the ongoing legal process. All parties are hereby urged to refrain from speculating or making an early judgment that can affect the legal process.

“The executive council member involved need not resign from his post as his capacity as a state executive councillor does not affect the prosecution and trial process.

“I urge all parties to keep calm and give room for the legal process to proceed,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Hanafiah claimed trial to two charges of abusing his power as an executive councillor and chairman of Pangkalan Bekalan Kemaman Sdn Bhd.

He is accused of directing that his two children be appointed to positions in two state government-owned subsidiaries in 2020.

The charges under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a minimum RM10,000 fine, upon conviction.