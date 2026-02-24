Cops nab 5 over armed riot at Pinggiran Bukit Jalil PPR

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the incident is believed to have stemmed from a spat between one of the suspects and the complainant’s wife. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested five men for suspected involvement in an armed riot at the Pinggiran Bukit Jalil People’s Housing Programme flats on Saturday.

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said police received a report from a man in his early 20s claiming he had been attacked by a group of men armed with a knife and baseball bats.

He said officers from the Cheras police headquarters arrested the five men, aged between 18 and their 40s, on the same day.

“Checks found that three of them had criminal records. All five tested negative for drugs in their urine tests,” Sinar Harian reported him as saying today.

Rosdi said the incident was believed to have stemmed from a spat between one of the suspects and the complainant’s wife.

“All of the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow to assist investigations under Section 148 of the Penal Code,” he said.