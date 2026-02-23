Cops looking for housemate who molested woman in her sleep

Sentul police chief Basri Sagoni said the suspect allegedly touched the victim’s private parts while she was asleep. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are tracking down a foreign man suspected of molesting a woman while she was asleep at a rented house at Jalan Sentul in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 19.

Sentul police chief Basri Sagoni said the 27-year-old woman, who works as a hotel manager in the city, lodged a police report at about 1.50am that day.

He said an initial investigation found that the suspect – an Indian national and a housemate of the woman – touched her private parts while she was asleep.

“The suspect fled after she woke up and screamed,” he said in a statement today.

Basri said the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for use of criminal force with intent to outrage a person’s modesty, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any combination of these punishments, upon conviction.