Cops looking for housemate who molested woman in her sleep

Sentul police chief Basri Sagoni said the 27-year-old woman, who works as a hotel manager in the city, lodged a police report at about 1.50am that day.
He said an initial investigation found that the suspect – an Indian national and a housemate of the woman – touched her private parts while she was asleep.
“The suspect fled after she woke up and screamed,” he said in a statement today.
Basri said the case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for use of criminal force with intent to outrage a person’s modesty, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any combination of these punishments, upon conviction.