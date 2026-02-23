No RCI needed on FAM naturalisation issue, says home ministry

The seven footballers featured in Malaysia’s 4-0 win against Vietnam in a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier in June. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : There is no need at this time to establish a royal commission of inquiry (RIC) into allegations involving forged documents linked to naturalised football players, says the home ministry.

It said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had set up an independent investigation committee, while the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s preliminary investigation found the issues were technical and did not amount to offences under the MACC Act 2009.

The home ministry also said FAM has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), while the matter is also under investigation by the police.

“In view of this, the ministry is of the opinion that there is no need at this time to establish an RCI, as legal proceedings and investigations by the relevant authorities are still ongoing.

“Nevertheless, should there be reasonable grounds in the future to establish an RCI, the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government through the Prime Minister’s Department, in accordance with the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950,” it said in a written parliamentary reply.

The home ministry was responding to Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), who had asked whether an RCI would be set up to fully investigate the controversy.

Last September, FAM and seven naturalised Malaysian footballers were penalised by Fifa after it said FAM had submitted falsified documents to confirm the players’ eligibility before Malaysia’s 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Vietnam in June.

FAM was fined 350,000 Swiss francs (about RM1.8 million) while each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs (about RM10,560) and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities, effective from the date of notification.

The seven players are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

An independent committee that investigated the case said it could not conclusively determine who falsified the documents. The police have also opened their own investigation into the alleged document forgery.

Fifa has also rejected FAM’s appeal against its sanctions, prompting the association to appeal to the CAS.

The CAS has since granted a temporary stay, allowing the players to continue playing until a final decision on Feb 26.