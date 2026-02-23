6 held over riot at Bukit Sentosa, Rawang

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the incident stemmed from dissatisfaction and a misunderstanding involving two families. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have detained six men to assist in investigations into a riot at a residential area in Bukit Sentosa, Rawang.

A video of the incident went viral on social media today.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said they arrested the suspects, aged between 18 and 49, after two separate reports were lodged regarding the incident, Bernama reported.

He said preliminary investigations found that the incident stemmed from dissatisfaction and a misunderstanding involving two families.

“Selangor police would like to state that this incident involves a personal dispute. It has no elements of gangsterism or is not linked to racial issues,” he said in a statement here today.

Police detected a video recording of the incident uploaded on social media at 4.30pm.

Shazeli advised the public not to take the law into their own hands and to refrain from spreading any speculation that could disrupt public order.