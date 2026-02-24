What happened to police probe into UTM cadet’s death, asks family

UTM cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin died at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor, on July 28 last year. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The family of a Universiti Teknologi Malaysia reserve army cadet who died in July last year has urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers to update them on the police investigation.

The lawyer acting for Syamsul Haris Shamsudin’s family said there had been little to no update since the AGC ordered the police to investigate the cadet’s death as a murder on Dec 2.

Naran Singh told FMT that checks with the investigating officer showed the probe paper had been handed over to the AGC.

“We are coming to the end of February. Why has nothing been done till today? Why haven’t the parties who caused his death been brought to court?” he said.

Syamsul died on July 28 under unclear circumstances while undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor. He was reported to have suffered a seizure before his death, and the case was classified as sudden death.

However, his mother alleged that his body had bruises and injuries consistent with physical assault rather than a seizure.

A second post-mortem report by forensic expert Siew Sheue Feng indicated that Syamsul had sustained “severe neck injuries” while he was alive.

On Dec 2, the AGC ordered the police to probe Syamsul’s death as a murder after reviewing the findings of the police’s investigation.