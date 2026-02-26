Man dies after falling from MRT station pedestrian bridge

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam said the cops were alerted to the incident at 8am today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 47-year-old man died this morning after falling from a pedestrian bridge at the Titiwangsa MRT station in Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

Dang Wangi police chief Sazalee Adam said the cops were alerted to the incident at 8am today, with the victim found dead on the ground.

“No criminal elements were found. He is suspected to have fallen from the Titiwangsa MRT station’s pedestrian bridge,” he said in a statement.

