Cheras police deny claims officers took bribe from driver

PETALING JAYA : Police have dismissed a viral video insinuating that several officers took a bribe from a driver at Jalan Persiaran Jalil Utama in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Cheras police chief Rosdi Daud said the incident occurred yesterday morning while the four officers were on a crime prevention patrol.

Rosdi said the policemen had served the driver of the car, which was parked at the roadside, with a summons for obstructing traffic and advised him to move his vehicle.

He said they also advised him to download the Volunteer Smart Phone Patrol application, which is a platform that allows the public to tip off the police on crime.

“The policemen also took down the vehicle’s details for record keeping. They had issued two summonses – on the driver and another vehicle – for obstructing traffic.

“We urge the public against speculating on this matter because it has caused misunderstanding regarding the duties of policemen on the field,” he said.

Rosdi said the police were committed to preserving integrity and public interest in the force.

The TikTok video, which went viral, showed the officers around the driver of the car, and tagged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.