Search continues for man feared drowned during alleged cable theft

A fire and rescue officer is seen here helping to get the other suspect to safety after he fell into the TNB substation inside the Sultan Azlan Shah dam, earlier today. (JBPM pic)

IPOH : A 32-year-old man feared to have drowned at a Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) substation at the Sultan Azlan Shah dam in Ulu Kinta yesterday is believed to have been involved in cable theft with an accomplice.

Ipoh police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said Tanjung Rambutan police received a report of cable theft in the area at about 12.40am, followed 10 minutes later by another report that a man was feared drowned near the same location.

“The man who drowned is believed to have been involved in cable theft with another suspect, who also ended up in the water but was rescued after becoming trapped on the dam embankment. He has since been detained to assist in the investigation.

“The area is classified as high risk. The fire and rescue department is continuing search and rescue operations for the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Perak fire and rescue department assistant operations director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the search for the man continues around the reported drowning site.

He said 10 personnel from the Tambun fire and rescue station were deployed in the search, and were assisted by the water rescue team from the Ipoh fire and rescue station.

“The search and rescue operation also included eight police officers and 10 dam staff,” he said in a statement.