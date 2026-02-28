Driver rams vehicles at traffic lights to flee police inspection

Police said they did not fid anything illegal in the car, which rammed several vehicles waiting at the traffic lights near Sunway Velocity Mall.

PETALING JAYA : A driver fleeing a police inspection rammed several vehicles before abandoning the car with an accomplice and escaping in Cheras yesterday morning.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said police were on a crime prevention patrol when they detected a Honda Civic parked suspiciously by the roadside along Jalan Nicholas in Kuala Lumpur at about 10.30am.

“When police approached the vehicle to conduct an inspection, the driver suddenly sped off towards the traffic light junction at Jalan Cheras near Sunway Velocity Mall,” he said in a statement.

He said the car rammed several vehicles waiting at the traffic lights before two men exited and fled.

An inspection of the vehicle did not uncover any illegal items.

The case is being investigated for attempted murder and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties under Sections 307 and 186 of the Penal Code.

The incident is also being probed for reckless or dangerous driving under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.