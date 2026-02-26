1,869 cops arrested for drug offences over 5 years

A total of 91 police officers and 1,778 rank-and-file personnel were investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, said the home ministry.

PETALING JAYA : A total of 1,869 police officers and rank-and-file personnel were arrested for drug-related offences between 2020 and 2025, says the home ministry.

In a written parliamentary reply, the ministry said 91 police officers and 1,778 rank-and-file personnel were arrested and investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234).

Of those arrested, 958 were charged in court, while the remaining 911 cases are still under investigation or awaiting the completion of forensic and chemical reports.

“Among those charged, 35 were prosecuted for drug trafficking under Sections 39B and 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” it said.

“Another 255 were charged with drug possession under Sections 39A(1), 12(3) and 6 of the same Act, as well as under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act.

“A total of 668 were charged with testing positive for drugs under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”

The ministry was responding to Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat), who asked for the number of police officers and personnel involved in drug abuse over the past five years, the offences committed and disciplinary or legal actions that were taken.

On disciplinary measures, the ministry said the integrity and standards compliance department (JIPS) conducted internal probes for personnel convicted in court.

Between 2020 and 2025, 511 officers and personnel faced disciplinary action, of which 324 were dismissed, while the rest received warnings or were demoted.