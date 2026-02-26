Indonesian court jails two British nationals over drug offences in Bali

British national Kial Garth Robinson attends his trial at a court in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali. (AFP pic)

DENPASAR : An Indonesian court jailed two British nationals on Thursday over drug offences on the holiday island of Bali.

Kial Garth Robinson was sentenced to 11 years in prison and Piran Ezra Wilkinson was given an eight-year term by a court in Bali’s capital of Denpasar.

Robinson was arrested last September when customs officers found 1.321kg of cocaine as he arrived in Bali.

The next day, Wilkinson was arrested when he came to meet Robinson to collect the drugs, Indonesia’s narcotics agency said in a statement.

“The men said they had met in Barcelona a week earlier and had been acting on the orders of a person named Santos,” the agency said.

Indonesia has some of the world’s strictest anti-narcotics laws and drug trafficking can be punishable by death.

Robert Khuana, Robinson’s lawyer, said today that Robinson accepted the sentence.

Khuana said Robinson had transported the cocaine because he was “trapped in a syndicate scenario”.

Edward Pangkahila, Wilkinson’s lawyer, said his client also accepted the sentence, and it would be a lesson for him going forward.