Cops identify 5 victims of Raub house fire

RAUB : Police have identified the family of five who died in a house fire in Kampung Pamah Kulat, Ulu Dong, here early today.

Raub police chief Shahril Abdul Rahman said the victims were Alawi Muhammad, 56, his wife Zaleha Adam @ Ibrahim, 44, and their three children, Ruby Adira Batrisya, 17, Ruby Adlina Banin, 14, and Ruby Azyan Barizah, 10.

He said the couple had two other children who were not home at the time of the incident because they were staying at their school dormitories.

“Ruby Adalia Balqis, 19, is a student at Gambang Matriculation College, Kuantan, and Ahmad Balia Murqam, 15, is studying at SMK Dong,” he said in a statement today.

Shahril said the investigation found that the house had been gutted by the fire, although the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

Earlier, Pahang fire and rescue department director Razam Taja Rahim said firefighters arrived at the scene at 4.15am and brought the fire under control at 4.48am.

The fire also damaged three cars and three motorcycles.