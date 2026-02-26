5 family members burnt to death in house fire

5 family members burnt to death in house fire

The blaze destroyed the entire house as well as three cars and three motorcycles.

Lima sekeluarga rentung dalam rumah di Raub Gambar JBPM 26226
District police chief Shahril Abdul Rahman said police were notified of the fire at 3.35am. (JBPM pic)
RAUB:
Five family members were burnt to death in a fire that engulfed a house in Kampung Pamah Kulat here early today.

District police chief Shahril Abdul Rahman said police were notified of the blaze at 3.35am.

“The bodies were found after the fire was put out,” he told Bernama when contacted.

The bodies were taken to Raub Hospital, he added.

Pahang fire and rescue department director Razam Taja Rahim said in a statement that firemen arrived at the scene at 4.15am and brought the fire under control at 4.48am.

He said the blaze destroyed the entire house as well as three cars and three motorcycles.

Razam said 14 firemen in three engines from the Raub and Lipis stations were involved in the operation.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.